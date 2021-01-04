Woman walking from California to Virginia to raise awareness about climate change

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — This fall 27-year-old Hannah Bacon, read the book “The Uninhabitable Earth,” on a flight from New York to California.

“I was thinking about the next generation and the world we are living and leaving that for the young folks today,” said Bacon.

The book about the impact of climate change had such an impact on her, she took a drastic measure to reduce her carbon footprint.

“I was so scared I knew I had to do something,” Hannah said.

Since she lost her job in the environmental field due to the pandemic, she packed up her camping gear, studied dozens of maps, and decided to walk from California to Virginia Beach – to bring awareness to the climate crisis.

“If climate change hasn’t affected us personally yet it will, and it’s projected in 80 years to affect food supply farming, coastal cities, and wildfires,” she said.

We caught up with her on day 40 where she made a stop in Tucson Arizona.She started her walk on Nov. 1, and plans to arrive on the Oceanfront of Virginia Beach in 7 months.

“People will drive by and honk and wave and it has been really cool,” Hannah stated.

She is even donating funds to the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led organization holding leaders accountable and making serious strides for climate action.

” I hope people understand there is so much more we can be doing, and climate change is here and really important,” she said. “No one is perfect but there are lifestyle changes we can all make,” she said.

To follow her journey click here.

This story was first published by Chelsea Donovan at WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.