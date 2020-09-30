Woman on California beach run over, killed by construction vehicle

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman on a San Diego area beach was run over and killed by a construction vehicle this week.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said 68-year-old Carol Aguirre died in the Sept. 28 incident. Aguirre was listed as a transient, the office noted.

Oceanside police said the victim was lying on the sand on the beach, possibly asleep, at around 10 a.m. when the tractor involved in a dredging project at a nearby harbor struck her.

Aguirre died at the scene.

It was not immediately known if the victim was in an area closed off to the public when she was run over by the heavy machinery.

This story originally reported by Jermaine Ong on 10news.com.