Woman missing for 2 years found alive, floating at sea

A Colombian woman who had lost contact with her family about two years ago, was found floating more than a mile off the coast by fishermen, according to media reports.

Video of her rescue has gone viral. Rolando Visbal shared the dramatic rescue video on his Facebook page.

Visbal is heard on the video calling to the woman in the water. The woman is fully clothed and holding on to a life preserver. She appears to be unconscious at first, and then begins moaning as men in the boat pull her onboard.

The woman was brought to shore and taken to the hospital, where she was identified and received care.

The woman shared her story with RCN Radio , explaining 20 years of domestic abuse she suffered at the hands of her partner. In 2018, after a particularly violent attack she says, she ran away. She was unable to get help at a homeless shelter, and she says she fell into a deep depression.

Her family disagrees with these statements and say she left unannounced while suffering from mental health issues.

Local media reports the woman’s daughters are trying to move her to their home in the Colombian capital of Bogota.