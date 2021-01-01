Woman arrested in Arizona for assaulting kids who weren’t wearing masks after positive COVID test

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — A woman was arrested in Wickenburg, Arizona, on Saturday, for allegedly assaulting three children who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were not wearing their masks, court documents stated.

The reporting party allegedly told police that Sarah Boone hit one of the children in the face, kicked another child while they were on the ground, and picked the third child up by their neck.

Police have not said the extent of their injuries or given the ages of the children.

Boone allegedly left the home after police were called and she was later found walking down the street by officers.

Boone allegedly refused to cooperate and kept walking, ignoring instructions from the police. Officers then reportedly used a Taser on Boone to take her into custody after she continued to not cooperate.

Court paperwork shows Boone has a past history of domestic violence, including with children involved.

Boone was arrested and potentially faces three counts of child abuse, resisting arrest, assault, and disorderly conduct.

This story was first published by KNXV in Phoenix, Arizona.