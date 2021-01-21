Senate confirms retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Defense

Lloyd Austin speaks during his conformation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

The Senate has confirmed retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Defense.

Austin’s confirmation passed the Senate with a 93-2 vote.

Once sworn in, Austin will be the first Black man to lead the Pentagon.

Austin, a former four-star general, was the 12th head of Central Command from 2013 through 2016 under President Barack Obama. Austin followed former Sec. of Defense James Mattis in leading Central Command. He also served as the vice chief of staff of the Army.

The law requires that the Secretary of Defense be at least seven years removed from active duty before taking office. However, on Thursday night, Democrats and Republicans overwhelmingly voted to grant Austin a waiver to allow him to take office.

Congress also voted to grant Mattis a waiver upon his confirmation in 2017.