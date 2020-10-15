Wisconsin man becomes 14th person charged in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot

In this Monday, May 18, 2020 photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seeks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)

A Wisconsin man has become the eighth person charged by the state of Michigan and the 14th person charged overall for his alleged role in the kidnapping plot of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Brian Higgins, 51, from Wisconsin Dells, was charged with material support of an act of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

According to the Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Higgins allegedly provided assistance in the plan to kidnap Whitmer.

Higgins was arrested in Wisconsin on Thursday and is expected to be extradited to Michigan and be arraigned in Antrim County.

“While the political rhetoric in our nation may at times be divisive, I am encouraged by the united front our law enforcement community has displayed in response to this indescribable act of terror,” Nessel said in a release. “These were very credible, and very serious threats to our elected officials and the public in general, and the swift actions taken by state and federal authorities this past week are nothing short of heroic.”

In all, there are 20 different state felonies charged against eight people. Six other people are facing federal charges. All but one of the six defendants charged last week have been arraigned and are in custody in Michigan jails. Paul Bellar is still facing extradition from South Carolina and is scheduled to be picked up on Oct. 27.

The others charged include:

Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford, was arrested in South Carolina. He is charged with:

Providing material support for terrorist acts, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine

Gang membership, a 20-year felony

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony

Felony firearm, a two-year mandatory prison sentence

Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville was arraigned in Antrim County with bond set at $250,000. He is charged with:

Providing material support for terrorist acts, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine

Gang membership, a 20-year felony

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony

Felony firearm, a two-year mandatory prison sentence

Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac, was arraigned in Antrim County with bond set at $250,000. He is charged with:

Providing material support for terrorist acts, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine

Gang membership, a 20-year felony

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony

Felony firearm, a two-year mandatory prison sentence

Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell was arraigned in Antrim County with bond set at $250,000. He is charged with one count of:

Providing material support for terrorist acts, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony

Felony firearm, a two-year mandatory prison sentence

William Null, 38, of Shelbyville, was arraigned in Antrim County with bond set at $250,000. He is charged with one count of:

Providing material support for terrorist acts, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony

Felony firearm, a two-year mandatory prison sentence

Pete Musico, 42, of Munith was arraigned in Jackson County with a cash bond set at $10 million. He is charged with:

One count of threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine

One count of gang membership, a 20-year felony

One count of providing material support for terrorist acts

One count for carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony

Felony firearm, a two-year mandatory prison sentence

Joseph Morrison, 26, of Munith, was arraigned in Jackson County with a cash bond set at $10 million. He is charged with:

One count of threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine

One count of gang membership, a 20-year felony

One count of providing material support for terrorist acts

One count for carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony

Felony firearm, a two-year mandatory prison sentence

This story was originally published by staff at WXYZ.