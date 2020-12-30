Winter storm blankets Midwest under several inches of snow, heads east for New Year’s

National News

by: Scripps National & The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
OmahaSnow.png

Snow hits the Omaha metro area, roads covered all day Tuesday

A large winter storm blanketed the Midwest Tuesday under several inches of snow and is moving east threatening snow and ice for New Year’s on the east coast.

Hundreds of flights were canceled, coronavirus testing sites and other buildings were closed, and drivers were urged to stay off the roads. The National Weather Service issued winter storm advisories for Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Illinois.

People in Iowa saw about a foot of snow in some places, and parts of Wisconsin and Nebraska saw about eight inches of snow.

Snow was so heavy in western Nebraska Tuesday morning that Interstates 80 and 76 were closed for several hours in both directions after numerous accidents, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation warned people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Snow and ice weighed down power lines, causing power outages around the Midwest, according to News Channel Nebraska.

Forecasts showed the storm would move into the Southern Plains later in the week, when parts of Texas and Oklahoma could receive snow or a wintry mix Wednesday and Thursday. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday placed several state agencies on standby.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Jon Cryer dishes on season 6 of ‘Supergirl,' charity work

Man kills mother of child, her 2 daughters in BK triple murder-suicide

Gorgeous Tuesday during a mostly warm, quiet week

New Yorkers 16 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine

Man kills mother of child, 2 other female victims in apparent murder-suicide in Brooklyn

COVID curfews lifted -- but not for bars and restaurants

Vigil held for delivery worker killed for electric bike

Pop-up vaccination sites grow in NYC

Mayor says school closure rules may change