Wine advent calendars returning to Costco first week of October

This Jan. 31, 2018, photo shows a Costco in Homestead, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The wine advent calendar is making its way back to Costco this year.

According to FlyingBlue, the company behind the wine advent calendars, this year’s calendar will be on most Costco shelves by the first week of October.

Each box would contain 24 half-bottles of wine, FlyingBlue stated on its website.

According to CostcoWineBlog, there will be two options available this year.

USA Today reports the calendars will cost $99.

The product is only available in stores and will not be available for online purchase.

