Wildfires force power companies to shut off electricity to some So. Cal. customers

National News

by: Justin Boggs

Posted: / Updated:
Hurricane-force winds fanning wildfires in California

Nearly 20,000 are without power, and up to an additional 192,000 customers could lose power due to wildfires in Southern California.

Parts of Southern California have been under red flag warnings as gusty winds have fueled the spread of wildfires. The area has also had low humidity, which also has helped fuel fires.

The National Weather Service said on Monday that “if fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.”

A handful of fires have burned in recent days, the largest is the Bond Fire, which originated in Orange County last week. The fire has claimed over 7,300 acres of land, but firefighters have been able to contain 60% of the fire.

