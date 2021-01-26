Widespread internet outages hit northeast U.S. Tuesday

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, an iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans. Users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread internet outages Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Verizon reported a fiber cut in Brooklyn via Twitter, although it’s not clear if that issue is responsible for the entire outage. According to DownDetector and user reports on Twitter, the problem appears to extend from Washington to Boston, and is affecting internet and cloud providers as well as a number of Google services, Facebook and other major sites. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Internet users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread outages Tuesday morning. Programs that have become critical during the pandemic, like Slack, Gmail, Zoom, YouTube and others reported issues, disrupting work and school for many for several hours.

The company said in the afternoon, Eastern time, that the issue affecting its Fios service had been resolved and that service was returning to normal.

A fiber cut in Brooklyn was unrelated to the problem, which Verizon said it was still investigating.

According to DownDetector and user reports on Twitter, the problem appeared to extend from Washington to Boston, and affected internet and cloud providers and other major internet services.

The acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission said the agency was working to figure out what was causing the outage.

We have seen reports of internet-related outages on the East Coast, making it difficult for people to workremotely and go to school online. The @FCC Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau is working to get to the bottom of what is going on. — Jessica Rosenworcel (@JRosenworcel) January 26, 2021

