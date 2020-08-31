Whoopi Goldberg urges Disney to honor Chadwick Boseman by building Wakanda theme park

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman, a cast member in “Black Panther,” poses at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Actress Whoopi Goldberg is urging Disney to honor Chadwick Boseman by building a Wakanda theme park.

Boseman portrayed Black Panther/King T’Challa in the Marvel blockbuster superhero movie “Black Panther.”

The character ruled over Wakanda, a fictitious kingdom in Africa.

The actor’s 4-year battle with colon cancer ended Friday, his family said in a statement.

On Sunday, “The View” co-host posted on Twitter to call on Disney to not build “another Frozen land BUT what we could use is Wakonda (Sic).”

Last year, Disney announced that the “Avengers” Campus would open in 2022 at Disney California Adventure park.

While Disney hasn’t mentioned anything about a Wakanda theme park, visitors at the “Avengers” park will find “heroic encounters throughout the campus, including Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Super Heroes from Wakanda and Asgard, and Iron Man.”

