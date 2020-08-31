Whoopi Goldberg urges Disney to honor Chadwick Boseman by building Wakanda theme park

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman, a cast member in “Black Panther,” poses at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Actress Whoopi Goldberg is urging Disney to honor Chadwick Boseman by building a Wakanda theme park.

Boseman portrayed Black Panther/King T’Challa in the Marvel blockbuster superhero movie “Black Panther.”

The character ruled over Wakanda, a fictitious kingdom in Africa.

The actor’s 4-year battle with colon cancer ended Friday, his family said in a statement.

On Sunday, “The View” co-host posted on Twitter to call on Disney to not build “another Frozen land BUT what we could use is Wakonda (Sic).”

Dear People in charge of building NEW experiences Disney Land and Worldwe don’t really need another Frozen land BUT what we could use isWakonda, please Disneyworld Disneyland PLEASE buildin Chadwick Boseman’s name WAKONDA — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 31, 2020

Last year, Disney announced that the “Avengers” Campus would open in 2022 at Disney California Adventure park.

While Disney hasn’t mentioned anything about a Wakanda theme park, visitors at the “Avengers” park will find “heroic encounters throughout the campus, including Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Super Heroes from Wakanda and Asgard, and Iron Man.”