White House condemns violence at the Capitol, did not take responsibility or questions on riots

Speaking on behalf of the White House Thursday afternoon, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany delivered a brief statement condemning the violence at the Capitol on Wednesday by Trump supporters, but failed to answer questions on whether President Donald Trump should take responsibility for his supporters’ actions.

McEnany ended her two-minute address by stating that there would be an orderly transition to the Biden administration.

“The President and this administration condemn it,” McEnany said.

McEnany added that those who reached the capital were “a group of violent rioters undermining the legitimate First Amendment rights of the many thousands who came to peacefully have their voices heard in our nation’s capital.”

Before yesterday’s violence at the Capitol, Trump directed supporters to march to the Capitol. Trump took criticism from Democrats and some Republicans for stating, “You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong.”

The only public appearance Trump has made since the start of Wednesday’s riots was in a social media video posted, which ended up being removed from major social media platforms.

Amid the chaos from yesterday’s violent protests, four people died, including one who was shot by a Capitol police officer. Three others died from unspecified medical emergencies.

Following yesterday’s riots, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly are among a growing number of officials calling on Vice President Mike Pence to enact the 25th amendment in an effort to remove Trump from power for the final 13 days of his administration. There have also been a number of resignations within the White House, most notably Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is also the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.