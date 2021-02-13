White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo, White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo listens as press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. Ducklo has been suspended for a week without pay after he reportedly issued a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the move in a statement Saturday and said Ducklo’s decision came with the support of White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

In the statement, Psaki said they strive every day to meet standards that are set by President Joe Biden by” treating others with dignity and respect, with civility and with a value for others through our words and our actions,” The Associated Press reported.

In a statement posted to his verified Twitter account, Ducklo said words can’t express his regret, embarrassment, and disgust for his behavior.

“I am devastated to have embarrassed and disappointed my White House colleagues and President Biden,” Ducklo said in his statement. “After a discussion with White House communications leadership tonight, I resigned my position and will not be returning from administrative leave.”

It’s the first departure from the new White House, less than a month into President Biden’s tenure.

On Friday, Psaki said on Twitter that Ducklo apologized personally to the reporter he had a heated discussion with, as well as a personal letter.