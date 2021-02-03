White dove that connected Prince to his fans dies at age 28

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

A female white dove that was adored by legions of Prince fans has died.

Divinity was one of the original doves Prince kept at his iconic Paisley Park compound. Officials at the mansion-turned-museum say her health had been declining due to age.

At 28, Divinity surpassed the average lifespan of most doves. She died Tuesday.

Prince was 57 when he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016. Following Prince’s death, Divinity remained at the mansion and could be seen during tours of his former estate.

