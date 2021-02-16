White Castle’s crab cake slider returns for Lent

Fast food and seafood? When you think of fast food, crab cakes might not be the first menu item that comes to mind. But with Lent upcoming, White Castle has unveiled a seafood crab cake slider at its locations.

The seafood crab cake slider returns after it was left off the Lenten menu in 2020.

According to White Castle, the seafood crab cake slider is topped with a zesty creole sauce on a dinner roll.

The crab cake slider was first unveiled in 2017 by White Castle.

In addition to the crab cake sandwich, White Castle also returned shrimp nibblers as a limited-time only menu item. White Castle began serving the two items on Feb. 16, and will continue serving the products through April 4.

“Our Cravers are hooked on these seafood delights, and that’s not a fish tale,” said Jamie Richardson, a vice president at White Castle. “They truly love our seafood options.”

White Castle says the two limited-time products will be available in all markets except for Scottsdale, Arizona.

The two temporary menu items join White Castle’s panko fish slider and the fish nibblers for the restaurant’s seafood offerings.