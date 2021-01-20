What changes first under President Biden?

President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden watch a military pass in review ceremony on the East Front of the Capitol at the conclusion of the inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON— President Joe Biden will sign several executive orders within the first few hours of his presidency impacting the American people and American policy

WHAT CHANGES?

Biden will sign an executive order suspending student loan payments until at least October. The Biden administration supports the cancellation of some student debt.

This is a continuation of congressional and presidential power over the last several months.

“I think we really need to evaluate our educational costs,” Renee Nicole Allen, a professor at St. John’s University who has over $200,000 in debt, said.

Allen is one of millions of Americans hoping for more action around student debt in the months to come.

IMMIGRATION

Biden will also stop the travel restrictions to several majority-Muslim countries, such as Iran, that were put in place under former President Donald Trump.

“We have people who haven’t been in touch with our families for years, in some cases missing funerals,” Kevin Amirehsani, with the National Iranian American Council in Colorado said, commenting on the impact.

Biden is also expected to send comprehensive immigration reform to Congress, which would create a pathway to citizenship for millions. That legislation may take time to fully implement, however.

COVID-19

An executive order mandating masks in federal buildings and on trains and airplanes will be issued.

COVID-19 economic relief, including more stimulus checks, will need congressional action and that may take several weeks or even months to pass.

CLIMATE CHANGE

Biden will shift American policy drastically regarding climate change over the next four years. The US is expected to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord by the end of the day and the Keystone XL pipeline is also expected to be canceled.