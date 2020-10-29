Wendy’s offering free chicken sandwich until Nov. 8

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Wendy’s wants you to have a free chicken sandwich.

The fast-food chain announced that customers who purchase anything off its mobile app or drive-thru would receive a free Classic Chicken Sandwich.

You can also redeem the free sandwich inside the restaurant by showing them the QR code from your mobile app when you place your order.

“We can’t wait for our fans to get their hands on the New Classic Chicken Sandwich which has the perfect crunch from breading and pickles paired with the juiciness and flavor of the fillet,” said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company in a press release. “The Classic joins what customers have already come to know and love in spice and taste from Wendy’s via our Spicy Chicken and Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwiches.”

Now through Nov. 8, customers can receive one free sandwich per week, which means you can get two free sandwiches before the deal expires, USA Today reported.

The sandwich usually sells for $4.99.