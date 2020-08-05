Wedding photographer captures moment of Beirut explosion that killed 135 people, injured thousands

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A smiling bride standing in a traditional wedding gown posed for a video shoot, unaware of a horrific incident about to occur in Beirut.

A video provided by the wedding photographer showed the moment Tuesday’s explosion took place. As the explosion blasted Lebanon’s largest city, the bride’s dress and flowers could be seen getting blown back.

The photographer, Mahmoud Nakib, continued capturing the incident, showing the bride and groom hurrying away from the blast.

While fortunately the bride, groom and the rest of the wedding party made it out unharmed, the blast killed 135 people and injured thousands. The cause of the explosion is still unknown, as investigators weigh whether the explosion was set off deliberately or accidentally.

