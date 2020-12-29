Website Made in 757 gives Virginia artists visibility during pandemic

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The coronavirus has certainly put the pause on festivals, fairs, and farmer’s markets, where the creative community here in Hampton Roads could display their cool crafts.

“One of the things I do is build websites, and I heard the need and thought this would be a challenge to build a marketplace like Etsy,” said Marla Schuchman.

Right before Small Business Saturday, Marla Schuchman decided to help her Hampton Roads hobbyist friends, who needed an outlet since the pandemic dampened their usual displays.

“Whether you are an experienced maker or someone who sells as a source of income or you are someone who wants to test the water it’s one place and it’s local don’t have to worry about shipping,” she said.

On a weekend she created Made in 757, a local marketplace selling everything from kitchen goods, jewelry, woodworking items, bath bombs, candles, and ornaments.

“You can make your storefront pop just by putting two or three things up,” she said.

After a month of being live, Made in 757 now has more than 100 vendors selling their unique gifts.

“Vendors love it because some can’t go out to sell things if they are high-risk or may not have transportation,” she said,

A one-stop-shop for handmade goods in coastal Virginia – locally made, locally sold.

This story was first published by Chelsea Donovan at WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.