‘We were trying to get to people with no food.’ Texas friends deliver food to those in need

KILLEEN, TX — Thousands in Central Texas are still coping without power. The roads have been slick and slippery since Sunday, leaving many in the area stuck in their homes. Although some people decided to venture out and explore, others hit the streets for a good cause.

Victoria Dill and her best friend, Katie Collier, are one of the lucky ones who haven’t lost power over the past few days. After scrolling through social media, the two realized others weren’t so lucky. After seeing so many people suffering without electricity, food, and water, Dill knew she had to find some way to help.

“I’m just sitting there eating whatever I wanted and I’m just like, there are people out there, hundreds of people out there, with no lights no water, and no food,” Dill said. “We were trying to get to people with no food, at least something because I know we come back to a warm house with food, so it was my duty or my mission to get them something.”

No power for over three days, families sleeping in cars for warmth, not enough food, and a dwindling supply of water. These are just some of the stories Victoria and her husband, Bobbie Dill, saw as they scrolled through social media. Naturally, they wanted to help, so Victoria recruited her partner in crime, Collier, to help.

Katie Collier

Without hesitation, Collier said, “Yeah! Sure, this opportunity to help others. Let’s go for it.”

Digging deep into their own pockets, the crew purchased over 200 breakfast sandwiches. With the help of some other friends, they personally delivered the sandwiches to families who were in dire need of a hot meal.

“Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, whoever messaged us we were there to help,” said Bobbie Dill.

“Yeah, we were there. Everybody pretty much got the sandwiches and got something in their bellies, so that’s all that matters,” Collier said.

They say even with an all-wheel-drive truck, the roads were extremely dangerous. However, braving the slick and slippery roads was a risk they say was worth taking to help others in need.

“Even if you don’t have the power or the heat, you can at least have something in your stomach to help,” said Collier.

The group spent the majority of the day passing out sandwiches and even running other small errands for people that needed a helping hand.

This article was written by Leigha McNeil for KXXV.