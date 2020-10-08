Watch as Hurricane Hunters go inside the eye of Delta

In this photo taken Friday, May 12, 2017, a USAF Reserve, WC-130J hurricane hunter aircraft is shown at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami, as reporters and guests take a first hand tour of the aircraft, at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, in Opa-locka, Fla. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a forecast, Thursday, May 25, 2017, that calls for 11 to 17 named storms, with five to nine hurricanes. Two to four hurricanes are expected to be “major” with sustained winds of at least 111 mph. The six-month Atlantic storm season officially starts June 1. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Hurricane Hunters have been flying in and out of Hurricane Delta continuously for days, getting a close-up look as the hurricane has re- intensified.

Delta regained some of its previous fury. The hurricane, which was once a Category 4 before striking Mexico, dropped to a Category 1 on Wednesday. As the storm is set to strike the Louisiana coast on Friday, Delta has re-intensified into a Category 3 hurricane with top winds of 115 mph.

As of Thursday evening, the hunters found that Delta had a 30-mile wide eye. Getting such detailed data from inside the hurricane can give forecasters a sense of the impact a hurricane will produce.

There are two Air Force Reserve groups that fly into hurricanes to send back data to the National Hurricane Center.

In total, the Air Force Reserve utilizes 20 WC-130J aircraft that are equipped with palletized meteorological data-gathering instruments.

According to the Hurricane Hunters, “The navigator keeps track of the aircraft’s position and movement and monitors radar to avoid tornadic activity. The flight meteorologist acts as flight director and observes and records meteorological data at flight level using a computer that encodes weather data every 30 seconds. The weather reconnaissance loadmaster collects and records vertical meteorological data using a parachute-borne sensor known as a dropsonde. It measures and encodes weather data down to the ocean surface.”

The following videos were provided by Jemery DeHart on board one of the flights passing through the hurricane: