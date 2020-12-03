Walmart to give out $388 million in special cash bonuses to employees amid ongoing pandemic

National News

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
Walmart says they plan to pay their workers in the United States a holiday cash bonus.

In a press release, the company announced an estimated $388 million in special cash bonuses on Dec. 24, which comes out to be $300 for full-time employees and $150 for part-time workers.

Drivers, coaches, and assistant managers will also receive a special cash bonus, Walmart said in a press release.

The company paid employees $319 million in quarterly bonuses on Nov. 25, “following a strong third-quarter business performance.”According to Walmart, it has paid a total of more than $2.8 billion in bonuses in 2020.

Walmart also announced they are extending its leave policy through July 5, 2021, amid the ongoing pandemic.

The policy currently provides “associates with up to two weeks of pay should they need to stay home for COVID-related reasons, including mandated quarantines, symptoms, or illness.”

The company said employees unable to return to work after that time would receive additional pay replacement for up to 26 weeks.

