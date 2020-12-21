Walmart teaming up with FedEx for at-home return service

Persons walk in and out of a Walmart store, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Walmart has announced that customers won’t have to leave home to return their online purchases.

On Monday, the company announced they are partnering up with FedEx for a new return service that would allow items to be returned to be picked up from your home.

To use Carrier Pickup by FedEx, customers would select which item(s) they are returning on Walmart’s website or app, then schedule a date for pickup, and print a label.

If you don’t have a printer, Walmart said you’d drop it off at FedEx using a QR code off Walmart’s website or app and drop the package off at a FedEx location.

The “incredibly convenient” return option is free and would stay well beyond the holiday season, Linne Fulcher, Vice President, Customer Strategy, Science and Journeys said.

The retail giant also announced a few changes to holiday returns, including finding purchases in-store through your debit or credit card. If you lose your receipt, start your return online to make in-store returns quick and easy and open alternate locations within the store.

Walmart added that refunds would be credited sometimes as soon as the next day for online returns and same-day for in-store returns.