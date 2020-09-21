Walmart sets goal to eliminate emissions from operations by 2040

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Walmart is looking to go green by 2040.

The world’s largest retailer announced they plan to electrify and eliminate emissions from all of its vehicles, including long-haul trucks. They also want to transition to low-impact refrigerants for cooling and powering its equipment to heat its stores, clubs, and data and distribution centers to reach zero emissions.

“We want to play an important role in transforming the world’s supply chains to be regenerative. We face a growing crisis of climate change and nature loss, and we all need to take action with urgency,” Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart, said in the release. “For 15 years, we have been partnering to do the work and continually raising our sustainability ambitions across climate action, nature, waste, and people. The commitments we’re making today not only aim to decarbonize Walmart’s global operations, they also put us on the path to becoming a regenerative company – one that works to restore, renew and replenish in addition to preserving our planet, and encourages others to do the same.”

By 2030, the company added they plan to manage at least 50 million acres of land and one million square miles of ocean to “help combat the cascading loss of nature threatening the planet.”

And by 2035, the company said they plan to harvest enough wind, solar and other renewable energy sources to power its facilities with 100% renewable energy.