Walmart launching health insurance services to help seniors enroll in Medicare plans

Walmart is going into the health insurance business.

The company announced on Tuesday that they are launching Walmart Insurance Services to “assist people with enrolling in insurance plans—and simplify what’s historically been a cumbersome, confusing process.”

“We want customers to feel confident in selecting a Medicare plan that best fits their needs, budget, and lifestyle,” David Sullivan, general manager of Walmart Insurance Services, said. “And we want to be a trusted partner on their health care journey. Helping customers select the right Medicare insurance plan to meet their needs aligns with Walmart’s mission of helping people save money and live better.”

The Bentonville-based retail giant said they would begin selling Medicare insurance plans starting Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

The agency is licensed in all 50 states, plus Washington D.C.

It will provide Medicare plans (Part D, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Supplement plans) through Humana, UnitedHealthcare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Amerigroup, Simply Health, Wellcare (Centene), Clover Health, and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the company said.

Walmart might add more carriers in the future, Walmart said.