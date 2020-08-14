Walmart expands hours to 10 p.m. at more than 4,000 stores

Persons walk in and out of a Walmart store, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Walmart says it is expanding its hours at more than 4,000 stores.

The retail giant said by August 17, 4,000 of its 4,700 stores will close at 10 p.m. to give customers more time to shop.

We’re expanding many Walmart store closing times from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Expanding our hours of operations provides customers with greater options to shop food, medicine and supplies. https://t.co/n5Dmzp7Kh7 pic.twitter.com/0qLBiey4Ax — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) August 14, 2020

“We’ll continue assessing our remaining stores to determine the right time to expand their closing hours,” a spokesperson said in a statement to E.W. Scripps. “With this change, we will continue the health and safety measures currently in place, such as social distancing, health screenings, plastic barriers at the registers and masks.”

In March, store hours had been shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.