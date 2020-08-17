Walgreens, CVS enact COVID-19 precautions for flu shots

A Walgreens and CVS drugstore are seen on adjacent corners at an intersection in Calumet City, Ill., on Friday, April 30, 2004. In April, a deal to buy 1,260 Eckerd stores put CVS in the lead with total number of stores nationwide and left the two chains virtually deadlocked in sales. Despite that deal, analysts still say Walgreens is winning the drugstore war. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Walgreens and CVS are rolling out new safety procedures while giving flu shots amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Walgreens, they will conduct temperature checks and wear face masks, face shields, and protective gloves while administering the seasonal influenza vaccine.

CVS says patients will be required to wear a mask and answer COVID-19 screening questions.

Their pharmacists will also be wearing masks, gloves, and face shields when working with the patients.

Walgreens says they have enhanced cleaning regimens, social distancing protocols, and there are plexiglass shields at registers.

The pharmacies say patients will have to wear face masks and are encouraged to schedule an appointment and fill out the paperwork online ahead of time.