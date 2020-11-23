Waffle House collabs on bacon-flavored beer: ‘Bacon & Kegs’

by: Sarah Dewberry

Waffle House collabs on bacon-flavored beer: 'Bacon & Kegs'

If you love bacon and beer, well, good news. Waffle House is collaborating with a brewing company in Georgia to produce a bacon-infused beer called Waffle House Bacon & Kegs.

According to the Oconee Brewing Company, the beer is a 6.5 percent ABV red ale that will be available beginning Dec. 18 in a six-pack or on draft exclusively at the brewing company.

“The beloved scent of bacon stands out from the typical medium hop aroma of a red ale. The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smokey bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer,” the brewery said on its website. “Bacon & Kegs pairs well with breakfast food items (obviously!) or can be enjoyed as a stand-alone, soon to be iconic beer.”

The packaging – that was created by agency Brock Company Creative – features the beer’s name using the iconic lettering of the Waffle House sign, alongside a drawing of a Waffle House restaurant.

