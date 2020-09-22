VP Mike Pence’s airplane returns to airport after striking bird

Air Force 2, bringing Vice President Mike Pence taxos after landing at the Air National Guard base in Coraopolis, Pa., Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Vice President Mike Pence’s airplane struck a bird upon takeoff from a New Hampshire airport, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution.

Pence was returning to Washington from a campaign event Tuesday at an airport hangar in nearby Gilford. When Air Force Two took off from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, it struck a bird.

A senior administration official said the vice president and his entourage were in no danger. The official wasn’t authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

