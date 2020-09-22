VP Mike Pence’s airplane returns to airport after striking bird

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Vice President Mike Pence’s airplane struck a bird upon takeoff from a New Hampshire airport, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution.

Pence was returning to Washington from a campaign event Tuesday at an airport hangar in nearby Gilford. When Air Force Two took off from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, it struck a bird.

A senior administration official said the vice president and his entourage were in no danger. The official wasn’t authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

