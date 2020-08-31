Visiting Hawaii? Travelers must complete ‘Safe Travels’ form before arrival

In this photo taken Friday, June 5, 2020, a surfer walks on a sparsely populated Waikiki beach in Honolulu. Hawaii faces unpleasant options for addressing a dramatic decline in tax revenues precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic and the shutdown of the state’s tourism industry. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

Beginning Tuesday, anyone traveling to Hawaii must fill out a “Safe Travels” application, the Hawaiian government announced.

In a news release, the government said the health information the travelers provide on the application would be a way for them to protect the health of their residents and visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new screening process will also include temperature checks upon arrival and secondary screening for anyone with symptoms or temperatures of 100.4℉ or higher.

“I am pleased to launch this digital app, which will allow our travelers to provide their required health and travel information before they arrive at the airport,” said Gov. David Ige in the press release. “It will also help us keep in contact with those who are required to be in quarantine. This is an important step in preparing to reopen our economy.”

Currently, the government has visitors fill out two different forms: one for inter-island and trans-pacific travel.

“This [new] platform provides a one-stop-shop for both types of travelers,” the government said.

The way it works is that travelers will enter their information and travel plans 24 hours before their flight. They’ll then receive a QR code via email, which they will scan at the airport upon arrival.

Gov. Ige announced in early August that Hawaii would remain closed to tourists until at least October 1.