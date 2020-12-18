Visit by COVID-infected official closes Washington Monument

National News

by: Scripps National & Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak Washington Monument

American flags fly around the Washington Monument Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Washington. The Trump administration has closed the Washington Monument because of a recent visit by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who tested positive this week for the coronavirus. Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin says a couple monument workers were quarantining as a result of Bernhardt’s visit, forcing a staffing shortage and the monument’s closure. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Trump administration has closed the Washington Monument because of a recent visit by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who tested positive this week for the coronavirus.

Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin says a couple of monument workers were quarantined as a result of Bernhardt’s visit, forcing a staffing shortage and the monument’s closure.

The Interior Department announced Bernhardt’s positive test result for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

An advocacy group for parks criticized Bernhardt, saying he had failed to safeguard park employees overall during the pandemic.

Goodwin said the interior secretary wore a mask and followed other health guidelines throughout the visit.

According to USA Today, Goodwin plans to reopen the monument on Dec. 21.

