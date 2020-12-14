Visa, Mastercard won’t allow charges for services on Pornhub

This Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, photo shows logos for credit cards in Zelienople, Pa. On Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, credit card companies Visa and Mastercard announced they would no longer allow their customers to use the cards to charge for services on the pornographic website Pornhub. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

NEW YORK (AP) — The credit card companies Visa and Mastercard say they will no longer allow their customers to use the cards to charge for services on the pornographic website Pornhub.

The website, which claimed 42 billion visits last year, has been accused of showing videos that depict rape, underage and nonconsensual sex — most prominently in an investigation published last weekend in The New York Times.

Mastercard says it has terminated its relationship with Pornhub after its own investigation confirmed violations of standards.

Visa says it is still investigating, but suspended use of the card on the site.

In a statement to The Associated Press on December 6, Pornhub said it is “irresponsible and flagrantly untrue,” but after Visa and Mastercard announced their decision to terminate its relationship with the website, Pornhub called the decisions ‘exceptionally disappointing.’