Violence in the US dropped in 2019, new data indicates

The FBI says a civil rights investigation has been opened into the fatal shooting of an Overland Park teen in January 2018.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Data released on Monday by the FBI shows a drop in violent crime in the US in 2019, continuing a trend in recent years.

The FBI said that violent crimes in the US dropped 1 percent in 2019 compared to 2018. The improvement was the third straight year of a declining violent crime rate in the US.

The FBI added that property crimes in the US dropped 4.5 percent from 2018.

The amount of violent crime in the US has dropped significantly so far in the 21st century, per FBI data. In 2000, there were 506 reported instances of violent crimes per 100,000 people. In 2019, that number had dropped to 366 violent crimes per 100,000 people.

The FBI has also reported a significant drop in property crimes over the years – for things like thefts and larcenies.

“I am encouraged by the great work being done by law enforcement to combat violent crime across the nation,” said FBI Deputy Director Dave Bowdich. “The FBI continues to make clear that violence will not be tolerated, and we are committed to continuing our work with state, local, and tribal partners across the country to confront and deter violence, dismantle criminal organizations and gangs, eradicate drug trafficking, and bring justice to victims.”

