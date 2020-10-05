Video shows Trump campaign flag outside California police department

An image of the Long Beach Public Safety Building in Long Beach, California.

A City of Long Beach flag was stolen and replaced with a Trump campaign flag outside the city’s police department public safety building over the weekend.

A padlock was placed on the flagpole by the people responsible to prevent the “Make American Great Again” flag from being removed.

The department says because of the construction, access has been limited to primarily construction employees. The flagpoles are only accessible from a small, secured parking lot which houses a construction trailer, police said in a release.

Video shared by local media shows the campaign flag alongside the American flag and California State flag.

Here is footage of the #Trump campaign #MAGA flag waving outside of #LongBeach PD HQ.

?#LBPD spokesperson says the stunt was “unauthorized” & the PD is a “apolitical organization.” pic.twitter.com/Nffvsn8ixZ — The Modern Times of Long Beach (@ModernTimesLB) October 4, 2020

They are reviewing security camera footage to identify who may be responsible.

“Video shows a subject cross the street, enter our lot which is under construction (and) change the flag. No indication the subject is a (Long Beach Police Department) employee (and) we’re working (with) construction company to locate any witnesses,” a tweet from the department said along with surveillance video.

We’re still reviewing evidence to find those responsible for this. Video shows a subject cross the street, enter our lot which is under construction & change the flag. No indication the subject is a #LBPD employee & we’re working w/ construction company to locate any witnesses. pic.twitter.com/8toJXWmXQ1 — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) October 4, 2020

The flag was removed Sunday morning, it is not clear how long it had been up.

“The LBPD is an apolitical organization and does not participate in any political activity that promotes one political party over another,” the department tweeted.