Video shows truck barreling off Milwaukee freeway, plunging 70 feet below

MILWAUKEE — Startling video released by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows a truck barreling off the freeway and landing 70 feet below onto I-94 in Milwaukee over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the vehicle lost control near the snowy banks of the “Zoo Interchange” ramp west of downtown and skidded off the elevated roadway, plunging 70 feet below onto westbound lanes of I-94. The incident happened just before 10 a.m. local time on Saturday.

When first responders arrived, they found the driver conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment. The driver is now in the hospital, recovering.

This story was originally published by Jackson Danbeck on TMJ4 in Milwaukee.