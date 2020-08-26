Video shows Detroit officer fatally shooting dog in its own yard

National News

by: WXYZ Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Video shows Detroit officer fatally shooting dog in its own yard
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Police Department is responding to a video that shows an officer fatally shooting a dog in its own yard.

Officers say it happened Aug. 3 on the east side of the Michigan city.

The video shows the dog in a yard latching onto a police K-9’s snout and not letting go. The officer then drew her weapon and shot the dog, which died from its injuries.

“It’s unfortunate that it came to this. We do not like to see any animal hurt, especially these K-9 officers. They are truly dog lovers and champions for K-9s. But at this point, her dog was being severely injured and had no choice,” Commander Darin Szilagy said.

Detroit police did internally investigate and cleared the officer of any wrongdoing.

That K-9 officer continues to be evaluated and treated for injuries. DPD will conduct further testing to see if the K-9 is suitable to continue serving.

This story was originally published by staff at WXYZ.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

I wanna know: Isaac Mizrahi weighs in on gen z vs. millennials style debate

George Floyd killing: Jury selection begins in Chauvin trial

'Happily' star Kerry Bishé talks dark romantic comedy from Jack Black

NYPL celebrates Women's History Month

Movie theater owner talks NYC business reopening

Stepfather charged with murder of 10-year-old Harlem boy

Chilly Monday before spring-like week ahead

NYPD officer shot, 2nd cop grazed in Brooklyn; gunman in custody: police

Cuomo defiant as top New York lawmakers call on him to quit