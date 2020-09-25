Video: Justice Ginsburg’s personal trainer did push-ups at her casket to pay respects

Trainer and District courthouse clerk Bryant Johnson does pushups near the coffin of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Johnson was Ginsburg’s personal trainer for 20 years.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was known to have a vigorous workout routine that kept her physically fit while sitting on the highest court in the country.

Friday morning, following a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, her trainer of more than 20 years, Bryant Johnson, paid his respects by doing push-ups by Ginsburg’s casket.

Journalists over the years have written about her strength-training and workouts with Johnson. Ginsburg began working out with Johnson after her first battle with cancer, in 1999.

In 2017 he wrote a book about her exercise routine, “The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong…And You Can Too!” When not lifting weights or coaching a client, he works as a clerk in the District courthouse in D.C.

Their workouts took a brief hiatus from 2004-2007, when Johnson was deployed to Kuwait, according to USA Today . Johnson is an Army Reservist.

Over the years, Johnson also started training with other justices, including Elena Kagan, Ginsburg’s Supreme Court colleague.