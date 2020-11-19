Video: Car drives off highway and goes airborne

A car is seen going airborne near a highway in Modesto, California.

A gentle reminder from the California Highway Patrol to pay attention to the road and keep hands on the steering wheel, after a driver leaves the highway in dramatic fashion.

Video released by CHP shows a car driving along Highway 99 in the Modesto area veer off the road.

The car drives up an embankment and goes airborne, sailing several feet in the air.

The CHP says the driver is OK and only has minor injuries. The incident happened November 14.