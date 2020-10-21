Video captures firefighters’ dramatic rescue of man in San Francisco

The San Francisco Fire Department released a dramatic video of its rescue swimmers braving chopping waters to save a man on Wednesday.

UPDATE it has been determined we only have 1 adult missing who has just been rescued. pic.twitter.com/jexv256bjg — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 21, 2020

San Francisco Fire PIO told CBS San Francisco that a call came in around 1:30 a.m. about a man trapped on the cliffs in the Presidio of San Francisco.

CBS SF reported that rescuers used thermal imaging technology to pinpoint his exact location.

Four hours later, crews were able to get to the man by boat, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, CBS SF reported.

According to KGO, no official word has been released on how the man became trapped nor his condition.