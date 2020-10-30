Vice President Mike Pence campaigning in Arizona on Friday

Vice President Mike Pence wears a face mask as he arrives for an airport rally, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Arizona on Friday, Oct. 30, where he will speak at two “Make American Great Again” rallies in Flagstaff and Tucson, his campaign announced Wednesday.

Pence is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport in Flagstaff and at 5:30 p.m. ET at Tucson International Airport in Tucson, according to a news release.

Watch Pence’s Flagstaff event below:

President Donald Trump flew to Arizona on Wednesday – his seventh visit to the state – where he held a campaign rally at Bullhead City Airport. Trump then spoke at a similar rally at Goodyear Airport.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris also made a visit to Arizona on Wednesday – her second visit to the state – where she spoke at a campaign event in Tucson and Phoenix.

Trump, Pence, former Vice President Biden and Harris, as well as Sen. Martha McSally and challenger Mark Kelly, have held campaign events around Arizona over the last few weeks leading up to Election Day, which is Nov. 3, 2020.

Early voting is currently underway in Arizona.

This story was originally published by Josh Frigerio at KNXV.