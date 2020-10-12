Venomous hairy caterpillars spotted in Virginia

A puss caterpillar, one of the most venomous in the US, spotted in eastern Virginia in October 2020.

Forestry officials in Virginia are warning people to stay socially distant from a venomous caterpillar that looks a little like a toupee.

In a social media post, the Virginia Department of Forestry shared a photo of a puss caterpillar taken recently in the eastern part of the state. They say there have been multiple reports of sightings of the hairy-looking caterpillars.

“The ‘hairs’ of this caterpillar are actually venomous spines that cause a painful reaction if touched. The caterpillars eat oak and elm leaves, but they can be found in parks or near structures,” the agency said in their Facebook post .

This is one of the most venomous caterpillars in the US.

The puss caterpillar emerges from its cocoon as an adult Southern flannel moth.