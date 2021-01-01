Van transporting 13 puppies through Utah rolls; One person with minor injuries, but no puppies hurt

National News

by: Spencer Burt

  • 134857122_468436317890839_7486010673326136968_o.jpg
    First responders at the scene of a crash in Price, Utah where a van carrying 13 puppies from Texas to Oregon rolled. None of the puppies were injured. (Friday, Jan. 1, 2021)
  • 134916231_468436347890836_3444746225316195364_o.jpg
    First responders at the scene of a crash in Price, Utah where a van carrying 13 puppies from Texas to Oregon rolled. None of the puppies were injured. (Friday, Jan. 1, 2021)
  • 134946181_468436417890829_1412342895535081034_o.jpg
    First responders at the scene of a crash in Price, Utah where a van carrying 13 puppies from Texas to Oregon rolled. None of the puppies were injured. (Friday, Jan. 1, 2021)
  • 134946181_468436514557486_2857957185389879526_o.jpg
    First responders at the scene of a crash in Price, Utah where a van carrying 13 puppies from Texas to Oregon rolled. None of the puppies were injured. (Friday, Jan. 1, 2021)
  • 135614515_468436397890831_1849910283651449489_o.jpg
    First responders at the scene of a crash in Price, Utah where a van carrying 13 puppies from Texas to Oregon rolled. None of the puppies were injured. (Friday, Jan. 1, 2021)
  • 135296216_468450357889435_6162652307470358588_n.jpg
    First responders at the scene of a crash in Price, Utah where a van carrying 13 puppies from Texas to Oregon rolled. None of the puppies were injured; One occupant in the van sustained minor injuries. (Friday, Jan. 1, 2021)
  • 135188027_468450421222762_6670346850989796645_n.jpg
    First responders at the scene of a crash in Price, Utah where a van carrying 13 puppies from Texas to Oregon rolled. None of the puppies were injured; One occupant in the van sustained minor injuries. (Friday, Jan. 1, 2021)
  • 133834617_468436734557464_164421480670628532_o.jpg
    First responders at the scene of a crash in Price, Utah where a van carrying 13 puppies from Texas to Oregon rolled. None of the puppies were injured; One occupant in the van sustained minor injuries. (Friday, Jan. 1, 2021)
  • 134272484_468436264557511_7549311026181931896_o.jpg
    First responders at the scene of a crash in Price, Utah where a van carrying 13 puppies from Texas to Oregon rolled. None of the puppies were injured. (Friday, Jan. 1, 2021)
  • 135462322_468436367890834_5152786961291139263_o.jpg
    First responders at the scene of a crash in Price, Utah where a van carrying 13 puppies from Texas to Oregon rolled. None of the puppies were injured. (Friday, Jan. 1, 2021)
  • 134949874_468436464557491_9068679832427426955_o.jpg
    First responders at the scene of a crash in Price, Utah where a van carrying 13 puppies from Texas to Oregon rolled. None of the puppies were injured. (Friday, Jan. 1, 2021)
  • 134960182_468436604557477_8119172147616339624_o.jpg
    First responders at the scene of a crash in Price, Utah where a van carrying 13 puppies from Texas to Oregon rolled. None of the puppies were injured. (Friday, Jan. 1, 2021)
  • 134239600_468436647890806_3962416224792197364_o.jpg
    First responders at the scene of a crash in Price, Utah where a van carrying 13 puppies from Texas to Oregon rolled. None of the puppies were injured. (Friday, Jan. 1, 2021)

PRICE, Utah — Thirteen puppies that were being transported to their new homes several states away are safe after the van they were in rolled on Interstate 15 in Price early Friday morning.

The puppies were in a van going from Texas to Oregon, where they had been adopted by their future families, a Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

As it was passing Price in central Utah around 2 a.m., the van went off the road and rolled onto its side. The cause of the accident is under investigation; no further details were provided.

Two people were in the van, and one sustained minor injuries. The other was uninjured.

Fortunately, none of the puppies were injured.

The Carbon County Animal Shelter is helping to house the puppies until transportation can be arranged.

Photos courtesy of the Price City Fire Department show first responders at the scene of the crash helping to get both human and canine occupants out of the rolled vehicle. View the photos in the wheel above or the gallery below.

This article was written by Spencer Burt for KSTU.

