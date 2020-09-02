Utah woman breaks American flag fending off intruder, police replace it

South Salt Lake Police officers pitched in to replace a woman’s American flag after she used it to fight off an alleged home intruder on Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — South Salt Lake Police officers pitched in to replace a woman’s American flag after they say she used it to fight off a home intruder on Monday.

According to the department, 42-year-old Justin Scott Smith attempted to break into the woman’s home shortly before 9 a.m.

Police say when the suspect entered the front yard through the gate and assaulted multiple people, the woman grabbed the flag pole with the flag attached to defend herself and her family members. They say she hit the suspect multiple times, breaking the pole in the process, and the victims retreated into the home.

Smith kicked the door in and continued to assault everyone inside, police say, before officers arrived and took him into custody.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, and criminal mischief.

After the incident, police say the woman was worried about desecrating the flag because the pole had broken and the flag had hit the ground, so officers took up a collection to replace it.

(Photo courtesy South Salt Lake Police)

This story was first reported by Spencer Burt at KSTU in Salt Lake City, Utah.