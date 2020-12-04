Utah man buys PS5 on eBay, gets chunk of concrete

The new PlayStation 5 is one of the hottest items this holiday season. A concrete block? Not so much.

Nevertheless, a Utah man who thought he finally snagged Sony’s new gaming system ended up receiving the latter.

The Orem Police Department said the unidentified (for good reason) 38-year-old man ordered the PS5 from eBay for $878. Despite the systems selling for just $499 in stores, due to limited supplies and heavy demand, the second-hand price would not be considered exorbitant.

When the package finally arrived at his Utah doorstep, the man found a new PlayStation 5 box inside. But inside that box was not the latest in gaming technology, but a big chunk of concrete. Talk about getting a lump of coal in your stocking!

Police say the man should get his money back thanks to eBay’s buyer/seller protections, but warn others to be cautious when buying items from sellers who have zero feedback scores.

