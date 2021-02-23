USPS to revamp vehicle fleet with more environmentally friendly autos

The United States Postal Service unveiled a new fleet of vehicles it plans to launch in 2023, marking the most dramatic modernization of USPS vehicles in three decades.

The USPS plans to utilize 50,000 to 165,000 new vehicles built in the US over the next decade. The USPS says the vehicles will be equipped with either fuel-efficient internal combustion engines or battery electric powertrains and can be retrofitted to keep pace with advances in electric vehicle technologies.

In addition to being more fuel efficient, the USPS says that the new vehicles will be safer and more comfortable. The vehicles will feature many modern conveniences including backup cameras, air conditioners, and collision avoidance warnings.

USPS says some of its current autos have been in use for more than 30 years. Currently, USPS uses 230,000 vehicles, including 190,000 used daily for mail service.

“As the American institution that binds our country together, the U.S. Postal Service can have a bright and modern future if we make investments today that position us for excellence tomorrow,” said Postmaster General and USPS Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy. “The NGDV program expands our capacity for handling more package volume and supports our carriers with cleaner and more efficient technologies, more amenities, and greater comfort and security as they deliver every day on behalf of the American people.”