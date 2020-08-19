USPS delays lead to alternative shipping options for Department of Veterans Affairs

FILE – In this June 21, 2013, file photo, the seal affixed to the front of the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington. Congressional Republicans and Democrats have reached initial agreement on the biggest expansion of college aid for military veterans in a decade. It would remove a 15-year time limit to tap into benefits and boost money for thousands in the National Guard and Reserve.(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

In the midst of a political battle over funding for the United States Postal Service, it appears the Department of Veterans Affairs has been looking into alternative delivery services.

A veterans group called Disabled Vets of America posted a statement to their website explaining the situation, after they had approached the VA about concerns their members had shared.

“The VA has now confirmed to us that the United States Postal Service (USPS), which is responsible for delivering about 90% of all VA mail order prescriptions, has indeed been delayed in delivering these critical medications by an average of almost 25% over the past year, with many locations experiencing much more significant delays,” the statement posted to the DAV’s website states.

The VA acknowledged it was looking into delivery services outside the USPS in an email exchange with the DAV, according to CNN .

“To help mitigate these postal delays, the VA has been forced to switch to alternative delivery services in a number of areas across the country and is taking other actions to expedite processing and delivery of prescriptions,” the statement from DAV reads.

The VA has had an increase in demand for mail-order prescriptions during the coronavirus pandemic, they told CNN . Explaining that the VA has always used a “variety of prescription delivery methods to ensure timely delivery.”

Spokesperson Christina Noel said they monitor prescription delivery times throughout the country.