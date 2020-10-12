United States Postal Service announces prices might increase in 2021

The United States Postal Service says that prices might be increasing in 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The cost of sending a letter might be going up next year.

On Friday, the United States Postal Service issued a press release stating that they had filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) about its plan to increase prices.

The new proposal would raise the price of first-class mail by 1.8% and 1.5% for other categories, the agency said.

The additional ounce price for a single-piece letter would increase to 20 cents, the price for a metered mail 1-ounce would increase to 51 cents, and the cost of sending a postcard would increase to 36 cents.

Items that will remain unchanged are the single-piece 1-ounce flat prices, which will stay $1, and the forever stamp will stay at 55 cents.

The Postal Service Board of Directors believes the price increase will provide revenue for the agency and keep them competitive.

The price increase will take effect on Jan. 24 after a review by the PRC.