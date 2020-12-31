US Rep. Raskin announces death of son

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., counters arguments by Republicans on the House Rules Committee as they vote to authorize contempt cases against Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Donald McGahn for failing to comply with subpoenas from the Democratic-controlled House Judiciary Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 10, 2019. Barr and McGahn defied the subpoenas to testify on orders from President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, announced that his 25-year-old son Thomas Bloom Raskin has died. The cause of his death is unknown.

Thomas Raskin was a second-year student at Harvard Law School and a graduate of Amherst College.

“Tommy was pure magic. His brilliance and compassion knew no bounds,” Raskin said in a statement. “He passionately loved his family, friends, and animals, and was devoted to the cause of the global poor. We are devastated and demolished to be without him.”

Raskin is completing his second term in Congress.

