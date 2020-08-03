US Navy’s 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot gets Wings of Gold

KINGSVILLE, Texas (July 17, 2020) Lt. j.g. Madeline G. Swegle, the U.S. Navy’s first Black female tactical jet aviator, stands in front of a T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft on the Training Air Wing 2 flight line at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, July 17, 2020. Swegle completed her final training flight with the “Redhawks” of Training Squadron 21 and was soft winged July 7. Her official winging ceremony is scheduled July 31 after which she will continue to graduate training at her fleet replacement squadron. TW-2 is one of five air wings under the Chief of Naval Air Training and conducts intermediate and advanced jet training for the Navy, Marine Corps, and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker)

Lieutenant Madeline Swegle, who is the U.S. Navy’s first Black female tactical fighter pilot, received her Wings of Gold on Friday.

“I’m excited to have this opportunity to work harder and fly high-performance jet aircraft in the fleet,” Lt. Swegle said in a statement released by the Navy. “It would’ve been nice to see someone who looked like me in this role; I never intended to be the first. I hope it’s encouraging to other people.”

The Burke, Virginia native, who graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017, received her Wings of Gold with 25 classmates during a small ceremony at Naval Air Station in Kingsville, Texas, the Navy said.

“Lt. j.g. Swegle has proven to be a courageous trailblazer,” Commander, Naval Air Forces Vice Adm. DeWolfe “Bullet” Miller III said in the statement. “She has joined a select group of people who earned Wings of Gold and answered the call to defend our nation from the air. The diversity of that group—with differences in background, skill, and thought—makes us a stronger fighting force.”