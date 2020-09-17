US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SEATTLE (AP) — A U.S. judge on Thursday blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide.

The judge called them “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” before the November election.

Judge Stanley Bastian in Yakima, Washington, said he was issuing a nationwide preliminary injunction as sought by 14 states that sued the Trump administration and the U.S. Postal Service.

He said the changes created “a substantial possibility many voters will be disenfranchised.”

The states challenged the Postal Service’s so-called “leave mail behind” policy, by which trucks have been leaving postal facilities on time whether or not there is more mail to load.

They also sought to force the Postal Service to treat election mail as First Class mail.

Meanwhile, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Thursday held a call with the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) Election Committee. During the call he affirmed delivering ballots is his organization’s top priority between now and Election Day.