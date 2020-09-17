US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail

National News

by: Scripps National/The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SEATTLE (AP) — A U.S. judge on Thursday blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide.

The judge called them “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” before the November election.

READ THE FULL ORDER

Judge Stanley Bastian in Yakima, Washington, said he was issuing a nationwide preliminary injunction as sought by 14 states that sued the Trump administration and the U.S. Postal Service.

He said the changes created “a substantial possibility many voters will be disenfranchised.”

The states challenged the Postal Service’s so-called “leave mail behind” policy, by which trucks have been leaving postal facilities on time whether or not there is more mail to load.

They also sought to force the Postal Service to treat election mail as First Class mail.

Meanwhile, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Thursday held a call with the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) Election Committee. During the call he affirmed delivering ballots is his organization’s top priority between now and Election Day.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dream home or dream wedding: Hosts of 'Marriage or Mortgage' talks new Netflix show

I Wanna Know: Chef Tom Colicchio explains why garlic makes our breath smell

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks 'Celebration' special honor, song for brother

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore